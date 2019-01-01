Forest theme park 'JUNGLIA' set for 2025 launch in northern Okinawa

NAHA, Nov 28 ( News On Japan ) - A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.

Visitors to the newly coined 'JUNGLIA' can ride a jungle safari or experience flying through the treetops on zip lines.

The construction site for 'JUNGLIA' is on the grounds of a former golf course, spanning both Nakijin Village and Nago City in Northern Okinawa, where construction has already begun.

The park will cover an area of approximately 60 hectares, roughly the same size as Universal Studios Japan (USJ).

The investment for 'JUNGLIA' is about 70 billion yen, with the goal of opening in the summer of 2025.