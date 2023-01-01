Chiba combats surging population of muntjacs, surpassing 70,000
TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - The locals in Chiba have a large pest on their hands, the muntjac, an invasive species of the deer family, which have triple in number over the last 10 years following their escape from an abandoned facility.
Footage taken in a residential garden in Ishumi City, Chiba, features a curious muntjac sniffing around and showing interest in the camera.
These animals, considered pests, are becoming increasingly familiar with human presence.
A resident explains, "Recently, a muntjac has been sleeping in the shade of a tree beside my house. It seems to have settled in our garden and is always around here."
Originally from China and Taiwan, these muntjacs are believed to have escaped from a closed facility in Katsuura City about 20 years ago and have since proliferated in southern Chiba. Their population has continued to grow, reaching approximately 71,500 in 2022, about three times the number in the past decade.
A local farmer in his 70s laments the impact on agriculture: "Look at this, eaten by a muntjac. Even if good eggplants grow, they are no longer sellable."
Muntjacs cause damage to various crops and fruits, prompting the Ministry of the Environment to designate them as a specific invasive species. However, the increasing familiarity of muntjacs with humans in 2023 is exacerbating the problem.
Even when a filming crew approaches a muntjac lying on the ground, it doesn't flee despite appearing alert and ready to escape. This behavior contrasts with their previous reputation as timid animals that would run away upon spotting humans from a distance.
A elderly resident noticed the change, "They have become so used to us. Even if I shoo them, they just look back nonchalantly."
A farmer in his 70s also observes, "They used to run away at the sight of people. Now, they almost seem like friends."
Experts weigh in on this rapid acclimation to humans. The director of the Asia Animal Medical Research Center, Mr. Machida, explains, "The shortage of food might have driven them to descend to residential areas, losing their fear of humans. If you encounter a muntjac in town, I recommend not touching it due to the risk of diseases like rabies and infections from ticks."
News On Japan - Nov 28
