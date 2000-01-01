Latest News

SoftBank executives rearrested for fraud

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Former executives of SoftBank, including a division chief, have been rearrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in an investment fraud case where they allegedly swindled 1.2 billion yen under the guise of system development for SoftBank.

Three men are suspected of deceiving a Chinese businessman out of 25 million yen using a false investment story about upgrading SoftBank's computer systems at domestic outlets.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the three suspects held over 20 briefing sessions at SoftBank's head office conference room. They made the participants agree to a confidentiality pledge to prevent the discovery of the investment fraud.

Approximately 40 people attended these briefing sessions. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department believes there may be more victims and is conducting further investigations.

Nov 28 (ANNnewsCH) - ソフトバンクのシステム開発を装い12億円がだまし取られた投資詐欺事件で、元部長の男ら3人が別の被害者からも2000万円以上をだまし取ったとして警視庁に再逮捕されました。  ...continue reading
'Stressed' executive busted for string of JAL First Class lounge thefts
News On Japan - Nov 28
A company executive has been caught a second time for stealing valuables from patrons at the Japan Airlines' First Class airport lounge at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.
Japan begins trial of over-the-counter "morning-after pill" sales
Kyodo - Nov 28
Japan began trial over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills on Tuesday as the nation takes a major step toward joining dozens of others that make the emergency contraception drugs available without a doctor's prescription.
Two 18-year-olds arrested over thwarted jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
NHK - Nov 28
Two 18-year-olds have surrendered to police after their attempt to rob a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted by an employee.
Forest theme park 'JUNGLIA' set for 2025 launch in northern Okinawa
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
11 venomous snakes escape from 'Habu House,' leaving locals in fear
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
Data breach sees LINE lose 440,000 items
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
Montenegro's new prime minister is Saitama University graduate
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
Tokyo's Imperial Palace opens for autumn
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
Kyoto stuns with 'sea of autumn leaves'
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
Japan's wealthy taxpayers' undeclared income hits record high
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
New Godzilla movie earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
Russian diplomats ratchet up record unpaid parking fines in Japan
News On Japan - Nov 23
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
Tourists flock to Kyoto's autumn hotspots
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
Wild boar on rampage in Sendai, smashes school windows
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
        