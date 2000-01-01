SoftBank executives rearrested for fraud
TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Former executives of SoftBank, including a division chief, have been rearrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in an investment fraud case where they allegedly swindled 1.2 billion yen under the guise of system development for SoftBank.
Three men are suspected of deceiving a Chinese businessman out of 25 million yen using a false investment story about upgrading SoftBank's computer systems at domestic outlets.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the three suspects held over 20 briefing sessions at SoftBank's head office conference room. They made the participants agree to a confidentiality pledge to prevent the discovery of the investment fraud.
Approximately 40 people attended these briefing sessions. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department believes there may be more victims and is conducting further investigations.
News On Japan - Nov 28
A company executive has been caught a second time for stealing valuables from patrons at the Japan Airlines' First Class airport lounge at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.
Kyodo - Nov 28
Japan began trial over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills on Tuesday as the nation takes a major step toward joining dozens of others that make the emergency contraception drugs available without a doctor's prescription.
News On Japan - Nov 28
NHK - Nov 28
Two 18-year-olds have surrendered to police after their attempt to rob a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted by an employee.
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
News On Japan - Nov 23
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.