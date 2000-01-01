SoftBank executives rearrested for fraud

TOKYO, Nov 28 ( News On Japan ) - Former executives of SoftBank, including a division chief, have been rearrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in an investment fraud case where they allegedly swindled 1.2 billion yen under the guise of system development for SoftBank.

Three men are suspected of deceiving a Chinese businessman out of 25 million yen using a false investment story about upgrading SoftBank's computer systems at domestic outlets.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the three suspects held over 20 briefing sessions at SoftBank's head office conference room. They made the participants agree to a confidentiality pledge to prevent the discovery of the investment fraud.

Approximately 40 people attended these briefing sessions. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department believes there may be more victims and is conducting further investigations.