9 Vietnamese arrested for 'white taxi' airport service
OSAKA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Nine Vietnamese nationals, both men and women, have been apprehended for repeatedly conducting unauthorized taxi services, often referred to as "white taxi" operations, at Kansai Airport.
Footage shows a scene from the general car lane on the first floor of Kansai Airport. A person dressed in beige is seen helping a tourist with large luggage into a car before driving away. This incident appears to be a "white taxi" operation, where individuals use their personal cars for taxi services without proper authorization.
Those arrested and sent for prosecution under suspicion of violating the Road Transportation Act include nine Vietnamese nationals. According to police, from April this year, over a span of approximately five months, these individuals repeatedly carried out "white taxi" operations targeting Vietnamese visitors and others.
Some suspects, who gathered customers via social media, reportedly generated sales of around 7 million yen. All have admitted to the allegations during police investigations.
News On Japan - Nov 28
News On Japan - Nov 28
