Grass along train tracks turns out to be marijuana
FUKUOKA, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - Authorities have uncovered a large cultivation of marijuana, thought to be merely weeds, growing by railroad tracks in Fukuoka's Omuta City.
Police received a tip-off in June this year, reporting, "Marijuana has been planted by the railroad tracks."
According to police, the marijuana was being cultivated along the tracks of the Nishitetsu Tenjin Omuta Line, an area with many residential houses. While there have been cases of large quantities of marijuana being cultivated in remote areas, locals have been astounded that it was growing right under their noses.
A local worker commented, "I never thought something like this would happen in Omuta City, so it's a bit of a shock. This location is less frequented by people compared to other thriving areas. It's visible from the train, but not accessible by foot, making it less likely to be discovered."
Police last month arrested a 48-year-old company employee, based on evidence found near the marijuana plants, including a shovel. On Nov 27, the suspect was rearrested, accused of cultivating approximately 88 marijuana plants found along the railroad tracks, valued at around 40 million yen. He denies any profit motive in the cultivation.
News On Japan - Nov 29
News On Japan - Nov 28
A 25-year-old female police officer has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in international romance fraud.
News On Japan - Nov 28
A company executive has been caught a second time for stealing valuables from patrons at the Japan Airlines' First Class airport lounge at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 28
The Tokyo District Court has handed down an 8-month prison sentence to a director of a non-profit organization (NPO) for illegally mediating organ transplants overseas.
NHK - Nov 28
Two 18-year-olds have surrendered to police after their attempt to rob a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted by an employee.
News On Japan - Nov 28
The locals in Chiba have a large pest on their hands, the muntjac, an invasive species of the deer family, which have triple in number over the last 10 years following their escape from an abandoned facility.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
News On Japan - Nov 27
A male photographer has been left in a critical condition after falling off the rooftop of a wedding venue in Kobe on Sunday.
News On Japan - Nov 26
A 48-year-old woman who was found outside a concert hall in Yokohama with a knife protruding from her abdomen, says personal issues led her to inflict self harm.
News On Japan - Nov 26
Panicked passengers on a Shinkansen bullet train were evacuated at a central Japan station on Friday night, after a plastic bag containing suspicious liquid was found onboard.
News On Japan - Nov 26
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for meeting an underage teen girl, with sexual intent, after sending her messages, promising to make her "the happiest in the world".
News On Japan - Nov 25
A JR West Japan train conductor has been arrested for secretly filming eight women in the toilet of the express train "Haruka" while on duty.
News On Japan - Nov 23
In the sidestreets of Tokyo's entertainment district, Kabukicho, known as "To-Yoko," there has been rampant abuse of over-the-counter cough medicine by young people wanting to experience 'overdose', that is, being completely incapacitated.
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
News On Japan - Nov 22
The first-ever competition to determine the world's best at trash collection has been held, with representatives from 21 countries gathering in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 22
Streets littered with heaps of garbage, even spilling onto the opposite sidewalks, have become a pressing issue in Kamata, Tokyo, where local eateries line the streets.