Grass along train tracks turns out to be marijuana

FUKUOKA, Nov 29 ( News On Japan ) - Authorities have uncovered a large cultivation of marijuana, thought to be merely weeds, growing by railroad tracks in Fukuoka's Omuta City.

Police received a tip-off in June this year, reporting, "Marijuana has been planted by the railroad tracks."

According to police, the marijuana was being cultivated along the tracks of the Nishitetsu Tenjin Omuta Line, an area with many residential houses. While there have been cases of large quantities of marijuana being cultivated in remote areas, locals have been astounded that it was growing right under their noses.

A local worker commented, "I never thought something like this would happen in Omuta City, so it's a bit of a shock. This location is less frequented by people compared to other thriving areas. It's visible from the train, but not accessible by foot, making it less likely to be discovered."

Police last month arrested a 48-year-old company employee, based on evidence found near the marijuana plants, including a shovel. On Nov 27, the suspect was rearrested, accused of cultivating approximately 88 marijuana plants found along the railroad tracks, valued at around 40 million yen. He denies any profit motive in the cultivation.