Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
SAPPORO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
A strong cold air mass is currently moving across the Japanese archipelago, creating wintery atmospheric pressure patterns.
Northern Japan and the Hokuriku region are experiencing a combination of snow and rain, along with instances of extreme weather marked by winds approaching 30 meters in velocity.
The amount of snowfall in a 12-hour period has reached 25 centimeters in locations including Washinoucho in Hokkaido and Nishiwaga Town in Iwate Prefecture, and 16 centimeters in Suka-no-yu in Aomori Prefecture, with heavy snowfall primarily affecting the Japan Sea side.
Wild weather is expected to continue, with forecasts of 50 centimeters of snow in Tohoku and 40 centimeters in Hokkaido by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
Heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions may lead to transportation disruptions and power outages, so caution is advised.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
Malini Angelica - Nov 29
In this episode I explore Tokyo's famous nightlife, Tokyo has many entertainment districts and I hit up the most popular ones like Shinjuku and Shibuya which offer plenty of weird and wacky options!
Tokyo Lens - Nov 29
This is Japan's Worst, Tiniest, and CHEAPEST Hotel... But it's also in Japan's Most DANGEROUS Area [WARNING] - Japanese people call this area The Slum of Japan and it is filled with cheap and tiny hotels.
News On Japan - Nov 28
Nine Vietnamese nationals, both men and women, have been apprehended for repeatedly conducting unauthorized taxi services, often referred to as "white taxi" operations, at Kansai Airport.
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
News On Japan - Nov 27
An event featuring women clad in kimonos from past, present, and future eras paraded through the streets of Utsunomiya on Sunday.
NHK - Nov 26
China will soon allow visa-free entry for citizens of six countries, in a move widely seen as an attempt to spur the faltering domestic economy.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
News On Japan - Nov 25
The strongest cold snap of the season has brought a dramatic drop in temperatures to northern Japan, where snow began falling Friday morning, with up to 50 cm expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Saturday evening, and a chance of blizzards.
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
News On Japan - Nov 22
In the crowded halls of the Nishi-Achiyama Kannon-in Temple in Okayama City, men, completely devoid of clothing, press tightly against each other. This is the famous "Naked Festival."
visaguide.world - Nov 22
In 2024, the Japanese government aims to mandate tuberculosis tests for individuals from six countries seeking to enter Japan for over three months.
NHK - Nov 22
Japan's weather officials predict warmer-than-normal temperatures and less snow across the country in its three-month-period forecast of December through February.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Nov 20
Checking out the first weekend of the Christmas lights in both Tokyo Midtown and Roppongi Hills.
News On Japan - Nov 20
Preparations for the New Year are underway across Japan, with a noticeable shift from overseas to domestic travel for the year-end and New Year season, stemming from the yen's historic decline.