Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast

SAPPORO, Nov 29 ( News On Japan ) - Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.

A strong cold air mass is currently moving across the Japanese archipelago, creating wintery atmospheric pressure patterns.

Northern Japan and the Hokuriku region are experiencing a combination of snow and rain, along with instances of extreme weather marked by winds approaching 30 meters in velocity.

The amount of snowfall in a 12-hour period has reached 25 centimeters in locations including Washinoucho in Hokkaido and Nishiwaga Town in Iwate Prefecture, and 16 centimeters in Suka-no-yu in Aomori Prefecture, with heavy snowfall primarily affecting the Japan Sea side.

Wild weather is expected to continue, with forecasts of 50 centimeters of snow in Tohoku and 40 centimeters in Hokkaido by Thursday morning, Nov 30.

Heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions may lead to transportation disruptions and power outages, so caution is advised.