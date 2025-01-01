Freebies disappearing as prices rise: soy sauce packs and free toppings
TOKYO, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - Restaurant chains are tightening their belts amid a wave of rising prices, including removing the soy sauce that comes with sashimi packs!
This program covers the effects of inflation on our everyday lives.
2025 Osaka Expo advance tickets go on sale
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
Intense cold wave hits Japan, snow to reach 1 meter
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
Japan crown prince says review of official royal duties required
Kyodo - Nov 30
Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said on the occasion of his 58th birthday Thursday that a review of official duties is needed as imperial family members age or leave the royal house.
Kyodo - Nov 30
Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said on the occasion of his 58th birthday Thursday that a review of official duties is needed as imperial family members age or leave the royal house.
Japanese lawmakers dial up digital reform in Diet
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
Japan's space agency under cyber attack
News On Japan - Nov 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
News On Japan - Nov 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
Group of Jehovah's Witnesses followers' children reports on alleged sexual abuse
NHK - Nov 29
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
NHK - Nov 29
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
Forest theme park 'JUNGLIA' set for 2025 launch in northern Okinawa
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
11 venomous snakes escape from 'Habu House,' leaving locals in fear
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
Data breach sees LINE lose 440,000 items
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
Montenegro's new prime minister is Saitama University graduate
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
Tokyo's Imperial Palace opens for autumn
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
Kyoto stuns with 'sea of autumn leaves'
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
Japan's wealthy taxpayers' undeclared income hits record high
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
New Godzilla movie earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.