First lady of Vietnam tries painting Hakata dolls

FUKUOKA, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - Phan Thị Thanh Tam, the current Spouse of the President of Vietnam, tried her hand at painting Hakata dolls during a cultural exchange in Fukuoka City on Thursday.

President Tuong and Mrs. Tam, who have been visiting Japan since Nov 26, came to Fukuoka on Wednesday in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the friendship alliance between Fukuoka Prefecture and Hanoi, Vietnam.

At around 10:30 AM, Mrs. Tam visited the "Hakata Machiya Furusato-kan" where, after observing the weaving of Hakata-ori textiles, she carefully painted a pure white doll.

Mrs. Tam, the President's wife, remarked, "It's tricky."

Hakata doll artisan Yoshiaki Matsuo said, "I didn't think she can complete the face in such a short time, but she finished painting both the lips and eyes. She was very concentrated."

The President and his wife are scheduled to return to their country later Thursday.

Fukuoka Prefecture's Governor Hattori also plans to visit Hanoi next January for cultural exchanges.

