Historical 'castle stays' for only 1 million yen

SHIKOKU, Dec 04 ( News On Japan ) - Castles in Japan have opened their gates to luxury tourism, offering guests a feudal experience with historical reenactments and bathtub-view illuminations.

For only 1 million yen a night (just over US$6,800), tourists can emerse themsleves in 300 years of traditional arts and history inside a castle in Ozu City, Shikoku Island.

With the yen at historic lows and a surge in inbound travel spending beyond pre-pandemic levels, these castle stays offer an authentic experience, with special events such as a reenactment the 1617 entrance of the first lord of Ozu Domain, Kato Sadayasu, complete with musketeers.

Other extras include a grand fireworks display, for an additional 400,000 yen, and a unique bathing experience with a view of the illuminated castle. The total cost for a family of 3 can reach over 1.6 million yen.

The revenue from the castle stays, of which approximately 20% is allocated to cultural heritage conservation, has also aided in addressing the issue of dwindling successors for traditional arts like Kagura.

Ozu City has also opened hotels in renovated traditional houses, setting the town alight with historic tourism.