Akita dogs walk on Shibuya street to mark 100 years since birth of Hachiko

TOKYO, Dec 04 ( NHK ) - Dozens of Akita Inu dogs were paraded along a road in Tokyo's Shibuya ward to celebrate 100 years since the birth of Hachiko -- a male Akita that became famous for its loyalty.

Hachiko was born in 1923 and lived with his owner in Shibuya. The canine used to wait for its master to return from work each day at Shibuya Station even after he died.

On Saturday, about 40 Akita dogs and their owners from around the country gathered in Shibuya for an event organized by the Akita Inu Preservation Society based in Odate City, Akita Prefecture. The city was the birthplace of Hachiko.

The dogs and their owners set out for a walk at around 2 p.m. along a one-kilometer route between the Shibuya ward office and Shibuya Station.

They walked for around one hour, attracting a crowd of people who wanted to get a glimpse of the dogs and take their photos.

Although a little nervous at first, the canines gradually warmed to the crowd and some even did tricks.