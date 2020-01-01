Hyatt accelerates expansion in Japan with luxury hotels and onsens; unveils suites costing over 300,000 yen per night
TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - American hotel chain, Hyatt, announced on Monday that it plans to open five luxury hotels and hot spring inns in Japan by 2026.
The company aims to strengthen its lodging business in Japan and capture the increasing inbound demand due to the current weak yen.
Hyatt also revealed inside "Hotel Toranomon Hills", set to open on Dec 6. The hotel features 205 rooms, including suites, and showcases a blend of Nordic and Japanese architectural beauty in its design.
Dec 05 (テレ東BIZ) - アメリカのホテル大手ハイアットは4日、2026年までに日本国内に高級ホテルや温泉旅館を5カ所オープンすると発表しました。
Shrinking, aging pool of workers push Japan to find new ways to fill jobs
Japan's shrinking and aging population is spurring efforts by businesses to find new ways to keep the elderly employed for longer, as they seek to address a chronic and expanding labor shortage.
Scaling your business efficiency in Japan – PDF Smart as your management partner
Major corporations and governments all over the world are bringing about a major overhaul to their strategies to resolve soaring issues with least effort.
Japan's capital expenditure slows, keeps recession risk intact
Japan's capital expenditure growth slowed in July-September despite companies reaping solid profits, data showed on Friday, casting doubt on the central bank's view that robust corporate spending will underpin a fragile economic recovery.
2024 Toyota Mirai gets interior upgrades and new tech in Japan
The Toyota Crown Sedan is set to steal the Mirai’s thunder, but the model isn’t going anywhere. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for 2024.
Japan's Nikkei posts first weekly drop in five as tech drags
Japan's Nikkei share average drifted lower on Friday (Dec 1) to post its first weekly drop in five, as tech shares slumped on elevated bond yields after economic data provided more clues that the US Federal Reserve could end rate hikes.
Labor shortage hits international flights at Narita Airport
The operator of Narita Airport, near Tokyo, says applications for new international flights cannot be fully met because of a shortage of ground staff.
Tokyo Gas unveils 'IGNITURE' embracing carbon-neutral future
As efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral society gain momentum, there is growing focus on GX (Green Transformation).
Japan's Seven & i buys Australian 7-Eleven chain for $1.14 bln - sources
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings (3382.T) has bought the 7-Eleven convenience stores chain in Australia, two sources said on Thursday.
Airbnb looks to convert Japan's empty homes into tourist lodgings
Private lodging operator Airbnb is looking for ways to house travelers in the growing number of homes left empty in Japan as the population declines, its manager for the country told Nikkei Asia.
Japanese Tycoon Kazuo Okada loses control of largest hotel casino in Philippines
Japanese Gaming Tycoon Kazuo Okada is stripped off control of the Philippines' largest hotel and casino.
Japan fears trucking crisis as overtime clampdown looms
Japan’s trucking industry is facing stricter rules from next spring that risk triggering a nationwide wave of delivery delays affecting everything from factory component supplies to fresh food on supermarket shelves.
The Japanese town that's ground zero in the US-China chip war
In downtown Kikuyo, a once sleepy farming community in southern Japan, locals complain of problems common in the modern world, but rare in Japan.
Japan seeks to reduce reliance on manpower at Haneda Airport amid booming tourism
Foreign visitors are returning to Japan surprisingly quickly, partly on the back of a weak yen. The boom in tourism is a much-needed boost for the Japanese economy, which has seen domestic spending, a traditional growth engine, stagnating.
Japan's local train lines operating in red
JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.
SoftBank executives rearrested for fraud
Former executives of SoftBank, including a division chief, have been rearrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in an investment fraud case where they allegedly swindled 1.2 billion yen under the guise of system development for SoftBank.
