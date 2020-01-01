Hyatt accelerates expansion in Japan with luxury hotels and onsens; unveils suites costing over 300,000 yen per night

TOKYO, Dec 05 ( News On Japan ) - American hotel chain, Hyatt, announced on Monday that it plans to open five luxury hotels and hot spring inns in Japan by 2026.

The company aims to strengthen its lodging business in Japan and capture the increasing inbound demand due to the current weak yen.

Hyatt also revealed inside "Hotel Toranomon Hills", set to open on Dec 6. The hotel features 205 rooms, including suites, and showcases a blend of Nordic and Japanese architectural beauty in its design.