Train enthusiasts charged for trespassing on tracks to photograph 'Cassiopeia'
TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Two men in their twenties have been charged for allegedly trespassing on the JR Utsunomiya Line tracks to photograph the sleeper express "Cassiopeia".
Three men were seen running along the tracks with cameras, following which the "Cassiopeia" made an emergency stop triggered by a warning horn.
Investigations have revealed that two of these men, in their twenties, were charged in June for trespassing on the tracks in Yaita City, Tochigi Prefecture.
The two are believed to be what is colloquially known as "tori-tetsu," or train photography enthusiasts. They admitted to the allegations, stating they entered the tracks "to take good photos."
The police are also investigating the third man involved in the incident.
News On Japan - Dec 05
NHK - Dec 04
Dozens of Akita Inu dogs were paraded along a road in Tokyo's Shibuya ward to celebrate 100 years since the birth of Hachiko -- a male Akita that became famous for its loyalty.
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
News On Japan - Dec 02
A 32-year-old man working on an expressway died on Friday after being struck by a tire that had detached from a truck in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture.
NHK - Dec 02
Japanese government officials say bear attacks nationwide have surpassed the 200 mark for the first time.
NHK - Dec 02
Police in Tokyo have arrested the boyfriend of a teenage girl on suspicion of abandoning her body. The man had already been arrested on a separate allegation of embezzlement.
Japan Today - Dec 02
Police in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of causing the death of his sick 86-year-old mother by leaving her on a park bench.
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
Kyodo - Dec 01
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Friday turned 22 amid her final year of university in which she is balancing her studies with a wide range of official duties as a member of the Japanese imperial family.
News On Japan - Dec 01
A 56-year-old man known as "iroenpitsugaka", or a "color pencil artist", has been arrested by Tokyo police for attempted sexual assault of a woman on her way home.
News On Japan - Nov 30
Phan Thị Thanh Tam, the current Spouse of the President of Vietnam, tried her hand at painting Hakata dolls during a cultural exchange in Fukuoka City on Thursday.
Kyodo - Nov 30
Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said on the occasion of his 58th birthday Thursday that a review of official duties is needed as imperial family members age or leave the royal house.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Authorities have uncovered a large cultivation of marijuana, thought to be merely weeds, growing by railroad tracks in Fukuoka's Omuta City.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Tokyo police arrested a 29-year-old Chinese man on Wednesday morning over the stabbing of a 24-year-old woman outside an apartment in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
NHK - Nov 29
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.