Train enthusiasts charged for trespassing on tracks to photograph 'Cassiopeia'

TOKYO, Dec 05 ( News On Japan ) - Two men in their twenties have been charged for allegedly trespassing on the JR Utsunomiya Line tracks to photograph the sleeper express "Cassiopeia".

Three men were seen running along the tracks with cameras, following which the "Cassiopeia" made an emergency stop triggered by a warning horn.

Investigations have revealed that two of these men, in their twenties, were charged in June for trespassing on the tracks in Yaita City, Tochigi Prefecture.

The two are believed to be what is colloquially known as "tori-tetsu," or train photography enthusiasts. They admitted to the allegations, stating they entered the tracks "to take good photos."

The police are also investigating the third man involved in the incident.