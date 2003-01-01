Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons

FUKUOKA, Dec 08 ( News On Japan ) - A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.

The 33-year-old suspect is accused of selling nine rifles and two machine guns for 4.43 million yen to an unemployed man (34) from Hiroshima Prefecture and a male doctor (49) from Hyogo Prefecture between 2020 and last year.

The man is believed to have purchased foreign-made military guns, modified to be incapable of firing, from a domestic importer and then re-engineered them to be functional before selling them to these two individuals.

From the homes of the buyers and the seller's residence, 37 military firearms capable of killing targets hundreds of meters away were seized. Of these, 26 were capable of firing bullets, though no ammunition was found.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police plan to investigate the suspect for additional crimes on top of violating the Firearms and Swords Law.