Second trailer released for anime 'Stupid Angel Dances With The Devil'

In order to counter the offensive from the heavens, a devil named Akutsu Masatora comes to the human world to scout a charismatic human who can inspire the demon world.

Disguising his true identity, he transfers to a school where he meets a charming beautiful girl, Lily Amane.

Akutsu immediately tries to recruit Lily, but her true identity is that of an angel, the natural enemy of devils! In a bid to protect the demon world, Akutsu attempts to cause Lily's fall from grace, while Lily, for her own reasons, seeks to reform Akutsu.