Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido

Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Details of their injuries are not yet known, but none of them are reportedly in a life-threatening condition.

A tractor-trailer veered into the opposite lane of a national highway in Furano City and hit the bus head-on at about 8:40 a.m. on Friday. A passenger car was also involved in the crash.

Police say the accident occurred on a straight section of the frozen highway.