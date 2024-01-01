Japan's maglev bullet train project explores Nagoya-Osaka route
NAGOYA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - Environmental impact analysis necessary for finalizing the Linear Chuo Shinkansen's route between Nagoya and Osaka has been launched by JR Central.
Boring surveys in Nara Prefecture started on Dec 5 to determine precise routes and station placements.
However, due to delays in construction within Shizuoka Prefecture, the outlook for the line's opening, initially slated for as early as 2037, remains uncertain.
Dec 09 (ANNnewsCH) - JR東海は7日、リニア中央新幹線の名古屋～大阪間について、運行ルートなどを絞り込むために必要な環境影響評価に着手したと明らかにしました。 ...continue reading
Dead sardines stretching 1km wash ashore in Japan
Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido
'Dynaland' ski resort opens in snow-covered Gifu mountains
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
Japan universities free for households with 3 or more children starting 2025, no income limit
'Otaru Fart'? 30-year-old road sign causes stink
Oppenheimer to finally be released in Japan after 'Barbenheimer' backlash
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations
Tokyo plans to make all high schools free from 2024, including lunch
Japan outperforms in 15-year-old academic proficiency survey
Tokyo, city with most Michelin-starred restaurants for 17th straight year
Kansai Airport opens new international area featuring Japan's largest duty-free shop
Japanese man dies after bungee jump from Macau Tower
Does Japan dread or desire its influx of international tourists?
