Revolving sushi on airport baggage carousel?
NAGOYA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - Chubu International Airport has a new spin on promoting Nagoya's famous foods, with suitcases full of sample dishes revolving around the baggage carousel while travelers pick up their luggage.
Samples created by Sample Kobo, a manufacturer based in Gifu Prefecture, began their journey Friday in the domestic baggage claim area.
The company's president announced, "We hope that displaying various local menus from Aichi, Gifu, Mie, and other parts of the Chubu region, will encourage people to visit."
In collaboration with the airport, they developed original food samples -- classic Nagoya fare like chicken wings and hitsumabushi (eel over rice) -- that fit perfectly into a suitcase.
The revolving sushi, popular among foreigners, includes samples crafted from real fish, impressively recreated, down to the scales.
Should the idea prove popular among travelers, more varieties of mouthwatering dishes could be added to the sample smorgasbord.
News On Japan - Dec 09
Chubu International Airport has a new spin on promoting Nagoya's famous foods, with suitcases full of sample dishes revolving around the baggage carousel while travelers pick up their luggage.
News On Japan - Dec 09
Environmental impact analysis necessary for finalizing the Linear Chuo Shinkansen's route between Nagoya and Osaka has been launched by JR Central.
Canberra Times - Dec 09
Thousands of tonnes of dead sardines have washed up on a beach in northern Japan for unknown reasons, officials say.
NHK - Dec 08
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
News On Japan - Dec 08
The ski slopes of "Dynaland" in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture, opened for business on Friday, with expectations high this season after a disappointing last winter, and snow already reaching a depth of 1 meter in some areas.
News On Japan - Dec 08
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
News On Japan - Dec 07
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
The Guardian - Dec 07
Audiences in Japan will finally get to see Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan's hit biopic about the creator of the nuclear bomb – following criticism that it was marketed in a way that trivialised the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
News On Japan - Dec 06
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
laprensalatina.com - Dec 06
Tokyo is ranked for the 17th consecutive year as the city in the world with the most Michelin stars, with 183 restaurants with this distinction in the 2024 edition of the prestigious gastronomic guide.
News On Japan - Dec 05
As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.
News On Japan - Dec 05
A 56-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday after a bungee jump from Macau Tower, plunging at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour from a height of 233 meters.