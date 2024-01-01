Revolving sushi on airport baggage carousel?

NAGOYA, Dec 09 ( News On Japan ) - Chubu International Airport has a new spin on promoting Nagoya's famous foods, with suitcases full of sample dishes revolving around the baggage carousel while travelers pick up their luggage.

Samples created by Sample Kobo, a manufacturer based in Gifu Prefecture, began their journey Friday in the domestic baggage claim area.

The company's president announced, "We hope that displaying various local menus from Aichi, Gifu, Mie, and other parts of the Chubu region, will encourage people to visit."

In collaboration with the airport, they developed original food samples -- classic Nagoya fare like chicken wings and hitsumabushi (eel over rice) -- that fit perfectly into a suitcase.

The revolving sushi, popular among foreigners, includes samples crafted from real fish, impressively recreated, down to the scales.

Should the idea prove popular among travelers, more varieties of mouthwatering dishes could be added to the sample smorgasbord.