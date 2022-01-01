Man who stole Buddha statue from temple turns self in

NAGOYA, Dec 10 ( News On Japan ) - A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.

The unemployed man is accused of breaking into Kannonji Temple in Toba City this August and stealing a Marishiten Buddha statue valued at approximately 5 million yen.

After watching a television broadcast about the incident, the man turned himself in at the Toba Police Station on Friday. He reportedly stated during the investigation, "I couldn't get some money I was owed, so I stole the Buddhist statue instead."