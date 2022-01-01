Man who stole Buddha statue from temple turns self in
NAGOYA, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.
The unemployed man is accused of breaking into Kannonji Temple in Toba City this August and stealing a Marishiten Buddha statue valued at approximately 5 million yen.
After watching a television broadcast about the incident, the man turned himself in at the Toba Police Station on Friday. He reportedly stated during the investigation, "I couldn't get some money I was owed, so I stole the Buddhist statue instead."
Japan's Empress Masako marks 60th birthday
Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
Cop goes undercover to take upskirt videos
A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
Tokyo Disneyland apologizes for Minnie Mouse skirt-lifting incident
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
Kidnapped schoolgirl had lethal dose of cough medicine, 58-year-old man arrested
A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.
'Otaru Fart'? 30-year-old road sign causes stink
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
What life in Fukushima's nuclear exclusion zone is like
It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear disaster and the $200bn clean up effort is still ongoing. We revisit the exclusion zone for the first time in 4 years to see first hand.
Arrested drunk man has no memory of throwing bike onto train tracks
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a bicycle onto railway tracks from a footbridge.
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
Car crashes into Fukuoka cram school
A car driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into a classroom of a cram school in Fukuoka on Wednesday night, injuring four people, including an instructor and junior high school students.
'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
Host clubs in Tokyo's Shinjuku to stop allowing customers to run up tabs
Operators in Tokyo's Shinjuku ward of host clubs, in which male companions entertain female customers, plan to take measures to prevent clients from accumulating excessive bills.
'Luffy' crime ring members served fresh warrants over 2022 robbery
Four senior members of a group suspected of organizing scams and burglaries in Japan from the Philippines were served fresh arrest warrants Tuesday for allegedly orchestrating a robbery that resulted in injuries in western Tokyo last year, police said.
Police arrest Japan taxi driver after running over pigeon
A Tokyo taxi driver was arrested for deliberately driving into a flock of pigeons and killing one, police said Tuesday (Dec 5), reportedly because he was angry that the birds were on the road.
