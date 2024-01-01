Harem mystery 'The Apothecary Diaries' gives taste of 'Honey' | Episode 10 Trailer

Based on the popular series of novels by Natsu Hyuuga, which have sold over 27 million copies, "The Apothecary Diaries" is set in medieval Orient and follows a poison taster girl, Maomao, as she solves difficult cases in the royal court.

The anime version is produced by TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM, with Norihiro Naganuma as the director. The cast includes Aoi Yūki as Maomao and Tsuyoshi Ōtsuka as Jinshi.

The currently airing autumn anime "The Apothecary Diaries" has released a synopsis and preview cuts for its 10th episode, "Honey." In this episode, Maomao investigates the Zakuro Palace and approaches a major mystery. Additionally, Noriko Hidaka has been announced as a new cast member, voicing the role of the maid Fuumei, who serves Lady Ata. Fuumei's active role is also drawing attention.

The 10th episode was broadcast on Dec 9 on the Nippon TV network. It is also scheduled to be streamed on ABEMA Premium and Amazon Prime Video.