The Most Beautiful Scene in Kabuki? | 'A Love Letter From Yamato' (1796)

TOKYO, Dec 11 ( Kabuki In-Depth ) - In this video, we cover the Ninokuchi-mura scene from the domestic drama Koi no Tayori Yamato Ōrai ("A Love Letter From Yamato"), which premiered in the second lunar month of 1796 at the Kado no Shibai in Osaka.

If you want to learn more about this play, and in particular the first scene, Fūin Giri ("The Breaking of the Seal"), I recommend the wonderful English translation by James R. Brandon in the book "Kabuki Plays On Stage: Volume 2".