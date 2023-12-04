Japan’s unspoilt, smallest island is stunningly beautiful

The smallest of Japan’s four main islands, Shikoku, is best known for its pilgrimage trail of 88 Buddhist temples. Walkers from around the world come to hike the 1200-kilometre route, or parts of it – but not in the kind of numbers that hit the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

As for general tourists, Korean and Taiwanese visitors are the most numerous. Outside the main cities, and even in them, other nationalities remain relatively few.

Shikoku sits closely hugging the two-pronged southern tail of the largest and most populous island, Honshu, where the capital, Tokyo, lies, and is connected to nearby Kyushu by a system of bridges.

It is not a backwater but it is not a glossy place. It is, however, in equal parts stunningly beautiful and endlessly intriguing. What it lacks in big-ticket attractions, it makes up for with intact culture. Its main industries are agricultural, which gives it bucolic vistas. There are swathes of scenic coastline and lightly touched mountainous areas.

Traditional villages with minka-style houses and exquisite gardens following Japan’s legendary landscaping mores are everywhere. Even the cities have a vintage quality to them – they can make you feel like you’re on a movie set.

Ishi Teji Temple in Matsuyama, Shikoku’s largest city, dates to the ninth century and is part of the pilgrimage trail. Its collection of handsome, important buildings and artefacts have remarkable cohesion and a sacred atmosphere. ...continue reading