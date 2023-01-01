Japan zoo investigates possible mass squirrel poisoning

TOKYO, Dec 12 ( The Guardian ) - A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.

Keepers at the Inokashira Park Zoo in Tokyo treated the animals with anti-parasitic medicine on 4 December as part of a sanitary precaution, while also spraying insecticide over their nest boxes.

One of the bushy-tailed rodents – a common Japanese squirrel – died soon afterwards and over subsequent days more and more perished, with 31 fatalities recorded by Monday morning. ...continue reading