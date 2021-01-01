Yomiuri Land to Open PokePark Kanto Attraction

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be launching an entertainment venture, "PokéPark Kanto" in a section of Yomiuri Land.

This space is designed to bring together Pokémon fans from around the world to share in the joy of Pokémon, transcending national, regional, and language barriers. "PokéPark Kanto" is in reference to Yomiuri Land's location in the Kanto region of Japan and the setting of the first Pokémon games.

In conjunction with the launch of "PokéPark Kanto," The Pokémon Company, Yomiuri Land, and the Tokyo headquarters of the Yomiuri newspaper have established a joint venture company, "PokéPark Kanto LLC."

These organizations have previously collaborated on various initiatives, such as the "Learn Proverbs with Pokémon" series in the morning edition of the Yomiuri newspaper, the "Pokémon Dragon King Match," a Pokémon battle tournament named after the highest title in the world of shogi (Japanese chess), and the "Pokémon Wonder" nature adventure at Yomiuri Land, which started in 2021.