Prison guard sprays disinfectant into inmate's mouth

OSAKA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) -
An inmate who was subjected to repeated assaults, including having disinfectant sprayed into his mouth by a prison guard, has told JNN that he felt his life was in danger.
A 26-year-old male guard at Kakogawa Prison in Hyogo Prefecture was sent to the prosecutors last May, suspected of instructing an inmate to open his mouth and then spraying hand sanitizer into it.
The victim, who was released on provisional discharge last August, told JNN, "I was assaulted multiple times by the same guard."
He recalls, "The guard was laughing when he said, 'Your face is dirty, so I thought I'd clean your mouth too.' At first, I endured it, but there were too many abuses. I was kicked, stabbed with a letter opener. Honestly, it was so scary that I felt my life was in danger."
Kakogawa Prison declined to comment on the allegations of abuse other than the spraying incident.
News On Japan - Dec 14
Kyodo - Dec 13
A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a 68-year-old man to life in prison for fatally shooting a doctor and attacking other medical workers before an 11-hour standoff with police at his home near Tokyo last year.
Japan Times - Dec 13
Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 13
Nowadays, many foreigners come to Japan and enjoy our culture, and some foreigners are dreaming to live in Japan because food is cheap, and amazing very safe and rich culture.
NHK - Dec 12
A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
News On Japan - Dec 12
Murasugi Seminosuke, an actor known for his distinctive portrayal of quirky characters, has admitted to allegations of receiving cannabis and other controlled substances on multiple occasions.
News On Japan - Dec 12
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver for 30 minutes, punching him in the face, and breaking the taxi's window.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 51-year-old woman from Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested for buying a regular coffee while pouring a coffee latte into her cup at a convenience store.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A male member of the fire department's rescue team has been arrested for stealing a beef bowl from a woman and then touching her body.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".
News On Japan - Dec 10
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a gruesome attack on an elderly woman who suffered severe injuries with her left ear cut off and her right ear slashed.
News On Japan - Dec 10
A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday.
In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
News On Japan - Dec 09
A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
Kyodo - Dec 09
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.