Prison guard sprays disinfectant into inmate's mouth

OSAKA, Dec 14 ( News On Japan ) - An inmate who was subjected to repeated assaults, including having disinfectant sprayed into his mouth by a prison guard, has told JNN that he felt his life was in danger.

A 26-year-old male guard at Kakogawa Prison in Hyogo Prefecture was sent to the prosecutors last May, suspected of instructing an inmate to open his mouth and then spraying hand sanitizer into it.

The victim, who was released on provisional discharge last August, told JNN, "I was assaulted multiple times by the same guard."

He recalls, "The guard was laughing when he said, 'Your face is dirty, so I thought I'd clean your mouth too.' At first, I endured it, but there were too many abuses. I was kicked, stabbed with a letter opener. Honestly, it was so scary that I felt my life was in danger."

Kakogawa Prison declined to comment on the allegations of abuse other than the spraying incident.