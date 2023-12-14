Latest News

Enter the World of Jujutsu Sorcerers: A Jujutsu Kaisen Themed Escape Game with Exclusive Sweets

News On Japan -- Dec 14

The event "Escape from a Village Dominated by Cursed Spirits" allows participants to solve mysteries with high school students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and experience the world of "Hidden Inventory and Premature Death."

In celebration of the event, Himitsu Coffee will be selling themed Jujutsu Kaisen items. The menu includes Satoru Gojo's Azure, Crimson, and Indigo Parfait Set in honour of Gojo's favorite treat purple sweet potato ice cream.

There will also be Cursed Technique Reversal Azure, Crimson, Imaginary Technique Indigo, and Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Orb-Inspired Sweets Set, which represents the cursed spirit orbs that Geto absorbs.

The cafe will also feature character design latte art featuring cute newly drawn illustrations.

Along with sweets and drinks that can be enjoyed with both eyes and taste, an original "Novelty Coaster" will be randomly presented with every purchase of a collaboration menu item.

The Tokyo venue will be held at "Tokyo Mystery Circus" from December 14, 2023, to March 31, 2024, the Aichi venue at "Real Escape Game Nagoya Store" from December 21, 2023, to February 25, 2024, the Okayama venue at "Orga Hall" from February 23 to February 25, 2024, and the Osaka venue at "Real Escape Game Osaka Minami-Horie Store" from February 29 to April 21, 2024.

USJ roller coaster stops mid-ride, stranding passengers for 45 minutes
News On Japan - Dec 14
Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
Japan: Four cabinet ministers quit over fundraising scandal
BBC - Dec 14
Four cabinet ministers in Japan quit on Thursday over a fundraising scandal involving the ruling party's most powerful faction.
Metal fragment in donut sticks in customer's throat
News On Japan - Dec 14
A customer has suffered throat injuries requiring surgery from a donut containing a metal fragment sold at a restaurant in "Ibaraki Flower Park".
First death in Japan from monkeypox confirmed
News On Japan - Dec 14
A man in his 30s from Saitama Prefecture, with no overseas travel history, has become the first in Japan to fatally succumb to "M-pox," previously known as monkeypox.
Former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones appointed Japan coach
rugby.com.au - Dec 14
Eddie Jones was named by Japan as their new head coach on Wednesday, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their exit at the Rugby World Cup.
Japan Airlines plans A350-1000 debut in January
aviationweek.com - Dec 13
Japan Airlines (JAL) will debut its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in January 2024 on flights between Tokyo and New York.
'Tax' chosen as kanji of the year for 2023
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Japan's oldest person dies at 116
Japan Times - Dec 13
Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.
Massive cleanup of stranded sardines in northern Japan aims for New Year finish
News On Japan - Dec 13
Heavy machinery has been deployed to collect massive amounts of sardines that washed ashore on the beaches of northern Japan.
Three ex-SDF members found guilty of indecent assault of female subordinate
NHK - Dec 12
A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
Japan zoo investigates possible mass squirrel poisoning
The Guardian - Dec 12
A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.
Driver admits running over elderly man, abandoning body in mountains
News On Japan - Dec 12
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
Japan's Kishida to fire more officials in growing fundraising scandal
CNA - Dec 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to restore trust in his government amid reports he is planning to purge ministers embroiled in a fundraising scandal.
Major gender gap in Japan's perceptions of childcare duties: survey
News On Japan - Dec 11
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
21-year-old Japan military man admits to random killing
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".
Jones wins race for Japan head coach job: reports
Sydney Morning Herald - Dec 11
Forty-two days after walking away from the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has been chosen to return as head coach of Japan, according to multiple Japanese reports.
        