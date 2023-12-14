Enter the World of Jujutsu Sorcerers: A Jujutsu Kaisen Themed Escape Game with Exclusive Sweets

The event "Escape from a Village Dominated by Cursed Spirits" allows participants to solve mysteries with high school students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and experience the world of "Hidden Inventory and Premature Death."

In celebration of the event, Himitsu Coffee will be selling themed Jujutsu Kaisen items. The menu includes Satoru Gojo's Azure, Crimson, and Indigo Parfait Set in honour of Gojo's favorite treat purple sweet potato ice cream.

There will also be Cursed Technique Reversal Azure, Crimson, Imaginary Technique Indigo, and Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Orb-Inspired Sweets Set, which represents the cursed spirit orbs that Geto absorbs.

The cafe will also feature character design latte art featuring cute newly drawn illustrations.

Along with sweets and drinks that can be enjoyed with both eyes and taste, an original "Novelty Coaster" will be randomly presented with every purchase of a collaboration menu item.

The Tokyo venue will be held at "Tokyo Mystery Circus" from December 14, 2023, to March 31, 2024, the Aichi venue at "Real Escape Game Nagoya Store" from December 21, 2023, to February 25, 2024, the Okayama venue at "Orga Hall" from February 23 to February 25, 2024, and the Osaka venue at "Real Escape Game Osaka Minami-Horie Store" from February 29 to April 21, 2024.