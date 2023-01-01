USJ roller coaster stops mid-ride, stranding passengers for 45 minutes
OSAKA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
Dec 14 () - 14日午前10時55分ごろ、大阪市此花区のユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン(USJ)で、走行中の宙づり式ジェットコースター「ザ・フライング・ダイナソー」が緊急停止した。USJによると、乗客が最大約45分間取り残されたが、全員避難した。 ...continue reading
