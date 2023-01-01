Autistic murderer gets 23 years for 'malicious' stabbing

TOKYO, Dec 15 ( News On Japan ) - A 22-year-old autistic man has been sent to prison for 23 years for stabbing and killing a female employee of an adult entertainment shop in Tokyo two years ago, when he was only 19.

The defense argued throughout the trial at the Tokyo District Court Tachikawa Branch that the young man was in a state of insanity, making his culpability a key point of contention in the case.

During last month's trial, the prosecution pointed out that he had prepared in advance by acquiring a knife and making a reservation at the adult entertainment shop the day before the crime. They argued that his autism spectrum disorder had limited impact and that he was fully responsible for his actions. The motive, they contended, was selfish – he thought of committing suicide and decided to kill the victim on whom he had unilaterally developed an affection.

The defense, on the other hand, maintained their plea of innocence, arguing that his autism spectrum disorder impaired his ability to distinguish right from wrong and control his actions.

Throughout the trial, the young man repeatedly made irregular statements and was ordered to leave the courtroom several times.

In the verdict handed down on Dec 14, the court stated, "It cannot be recognized that the characteristics of autism spectrum disorder directly led to the crime," acknowledging that the defendant was fully responsible. The court deemed the motive as selfish and the act exceptionally cruel and malicious, thereby sentencing him to 23 years in prison.