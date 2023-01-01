'Stateless Japanese' reunited with their Okinawa family

NAHA, Dec 15 (News On Japan) -
People who were separated from their Japanese fathers during the Pacific War and subsequently lived without citizenship in the Philippines have arrived in Japan to gather information about their families, as they seek to restore their Japanese nationality.
Samuel Akahiji, an 81-year-old second-generation Filipino of Japanese descent, and others were welcomed on Thursday by about ten people claiming to be relatives in Okinawa, their father's birthplace.
Under the pre-war nationality law, children whose fathers were Japanese nationals also became Japanese nationals.
Due to the death of fathers in the war or forced repatriation, many of these second-generation individuals became stateless.
They will remain in the country until Dec 19, collecting evidence such as family testimony and family trees to regain their nationality.
Dec 15 (ANNnewsCH) - 太平洋戦争中に日本人の父親と生き別れ、無国籍としてフィリピンで暮らす残留2世が来日しました。日本国籍の回復に向けて父親に関する情報を探します。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 15
People who were separated from their Japanese fathers during the Pacific War and subsequently lived without citizenship in the Philippines have arrived in Japan to gather information about their families, as they seek to restore their Japanese nationality.
News On Japan - Dec 15
A 22-year-old autistic man has been sent to prison for 23 years for stabbing and killing a female employee of an adult entertainment shop in Tokyo two years ago, when he was only 19.
News On Japan - Dec 15
As the New Year's holiday approaches, many people find themselves glued to their mobile phones, leading to a phenomenon known as the 'smartphone face.'
News On Japan - Dec 14
An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.
NHK - Dec 14
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is dealing with the fallout from a political money scandal. It involves a party faction once led by one of Kishida's predecessors, the late Abe Shinzo. Kishida is trying to find a way ahead, and as part of that, he has replaced four members of his cabinet.
News On Japan - Dec 14
Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
News On Japan - Dec 14
A customer has suffered throat injuries requiring surgery from a donut containing a metal fragment sold at a restaurant in "Ibaraki Flower Park".
News On Japan - Dec 14
A man in his 30s from Saitama Prefecture, with no overseas travel history, has become the first in Japan to fatally succumb to "mpox," previously known as monkeypox.
rugby.com.au - Dec 14
Eddie Jones was named by Japan as their new head coach on Wednesday, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their exit at the Rugby World Cup.
aviationweek.com - Dec 13
Japan Airlines (JAL) will debut its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in January 2024 on flights between Tokyo and New York.
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Japan Times - Dec 13
Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.
News On Japan - Dec 13
Heavy machinery has been deployed to collect massive amounts of sardines that washed ashore on the beaches of northern Japan.
NHK - Dec 12
A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
The Guardian - Dec 12
A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.
News On Japan - Dec 12
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.