Eikichi Yazawa holds historic 150th performance at Nippon Budokan!

Part of the national arena tour "EIKICHI YAZAWA CONCERT TOUR 2023～Welcome to Rock’n’Roll～," the event was packed with 14,000 fans, engulfing the venue with thunderous applause. Yazawa expressed his joy, saying, "Today marks the 150th time at Budokan! This is the best feeling as a man! Really!!" He unleashed his energy, passionately singing 21 songs in an electrifying and exciting live performance.