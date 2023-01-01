Latest News

Keeping the 'Yassai Hossai' tradition alive

OSAKA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - The 'Yassai Hossai' fire festival, dating back to prehistoric times, reached its zenith on Thursday with a stunning fire-walking ritual, exciting hordes of onlookers.

The festival, praying for a good harvest and a bountiful catch, is said to originate from a legend where villagers saved a stranded 'Ebisu-sama' sea god and warmed him with fire.

Among the roaring flames, naked men gather in droves, emitting strange chants as they run around the Ishizu Ota Shrine in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture.

Held annually on December 14, 'Yassai Hossai' has a long history. Even the President of the Festival Preservation Society President, Masakazu Sakaguchi, doesn't know where the name came from.

The main attraction is the fire-walking ritual, where three men, representing this year's 'Ebisu-sama', dash over a collapsed Tonto, a structure erected in the shrine precincts at the start of the festival to mark its beginning.

While the "Yassai Hossai" festival this year was a triumph, it faces challenges ahead.

"Young people are dwindling," a festival goer lamented, "It’s hard to continue if we just rely on the older generation."

With depopulation leading to the decline of various local festivals, Yassai Hossai is no exception. To continue preserving the tradition, increasing participation is essential, and the Preservation Society plans to actively promote the festival online, with the president saying, "We aim for even safer and more spectacular celebrations."

Japan expands sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine
Al Jazeera - Dec 16
Japan has expanded its sanctions targeting Russia over its war in Ukraine, banning Russian diamonds for non-industrial use and adding dozens of firms and organisations to its trade blacklist.
'Stateless Japanese' reunited with their Okinawa family
News On Japan - Dec 15
People who were separated from their Japanese fathers during the Pacific War and subsequently lived without citizenship in the Philippines have arrived in Japan to gather information about their families, as they seek to restore their Japanese nationality.
Autistic murderer gets 23 years for 'malicious' stabbing
News On Japan - Dec 15
A 22-year-old autistic man has been sent to prison for 23 years for stabbing and killing a female employee of an adult entertainment shop in Tokyo two years ago, when he was only 19.
Sagging cheeks, nasolabial folds, neck wrinkles? Watch out for 'smartphone face!'
News On Japan - Dec 15
As the New Year's holiday approaches, many people find themselves glued to their mobile phones, leading to a phenomenon known as the 'smartphone face.'
Man freezes to death in mountains after panicked driver abandons body
News On Japan - Dec 14
An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.
USJ roller coaster stops mid-ride, stranding passengers for 45 minutes
News On Japan - Dec 14
Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
Metal fragment in donut sticks in customer's throat
News On Japan - Dec 14
A customer has suffered throat injuries requiring surgery from a donut containing a metal fragment sold at a restaurant in "Ibaraki Flower Park".
First mpox death in Japan confirmed
News On Japan - Dec 14
A man in his 30s from Saitama Prefecture, with no overseas travel history, has become the first in Japan to fatally succumb to "mpox," previously known as monkeypox.
Former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones appointed Japan coach
rugby.com.au - Dec 14
Eddie Jones was named by Japan as their new head coach on Wednesday, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their exit at the Rugby World Cup.
Japan Airlines plans A350-1000 debut in January
aviationweek.com - Dec 13
Japan Airlines (JAL) will debut its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in January 2024 on flights between Tokyo and New York.
'Tax' chosen as kanji of the year for 2023
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Japan's oldest person dies at 116
Japan Times - Dec 13
Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.
Massive cleanup of stranded sardines in northern Japan aims for New Year finish
News On Japan - Dec 13
Heavy machinery has been deployed to collect massive amounts of sardines that washed ashore on the beaches of northern Japan.
Three ex-SDF members found guilty of indecent assault of female subordinate
NHK - Dec 12
A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
Japan zoo investigates possible mass squirrel poisoning
The Guardian - Dec 12
A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.
        