Japan to raise postal rates for first time in 30 years

TOKYO, Dec 18 ( News On Japan ) - Japan has announced an increase in the postal rate for letters from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, while postcards will be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.

The planned increase, timed for next fall, comes in response to the continual slide in postal volumes.

Excluding adjustments made due to the consumption tax increase, the rate for letters has been unchanged since 1994.