Japan to raise postal rates for first time in 30 years
TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Japan has announced an increase in the postal rate for letters from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, while postcards will be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.
The planned increase, timed for next fall, comes in response to the continual slide in postal volumes.
Excluding adjustments made due to the consumption tax increase, the rate for letters has been unchanged since 1994.
News On Japan - Dec 18
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 14-year-old boy who was frustrated with his grades at school has been charged in connection with fires last month that burned clothing on three floors of a shopping mall in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a primary school principal and stealing his cash in an Osaka park last Friday night.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Ahead of the winter break, when the number of 'Toyoko kids' is expected to grow around Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district, police have been conducting a mass operation to prevent these street urchins being coerced into crimes such as prostitution.
NHK - Dec 18
Leaders of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to promote mutual security cooperation, apparently with China's increasing maritime activities in mind.
News On Japan - Dec 17
A man in his 20s waving a knife demanding money in a Hiroshima shopping mall was subdued by security guards on Friday night.
News On Japan - Dec 16
An unknown man armed with a knife assaulted an elementary school principal on Friday night, making off with his bag containing about 20,000 yen.
News On Japan - Dec 16
A landslide in Hakuba, a popular ski village in the central alps of Japan, led to evacuation orders for 23 households following 24 hours of heavy rain.
News On Japan - Dec 16
The 'Yassai Hossai' fire festival, dating back to prehistoric times, reached its zenith on Thursday with a stunning fire-walking ritual, exciting hordes of onlookers.
Al Jazeera - Dec 16
Japan has expanded its sanctions targeting Russia over its war in Ukraine, banning Russian diamonds for non-industrial use and adding dozens of firms and organisations to its trade blacklist.
News On Japan - Dec 15
People who were separated from their Japanese fathers during the Pacific War and subsequently lived without citizenship in the Philippines have arrived in Japan to gather information about their families, as they seek to restore their Japanese nationality.
News On Japan - Dec 15
A 22-year-old autistic man has been sent to prison for 23 years for stabbing and killing a female employee of an adult entertainment shop in Tokyo two years ago, when he was only 19.
News On Japan - Dec 15
As the New Year's holiday approaches, many people find themselves glued to their mobile phones, leading to a phenomenon known as the 'smartphone face.'
News On Japan - Dec 14
An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.
News On Japan - Dec 14
Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
News On Japan - Dec 14
A customer has suffered throat injuries requiring surgery from a donut containing a metal fragment sold at a restaurant in "Ibaraki Flower Park".