Ikura & Ano Collaborate as Voice Actors in Asano Inio's "Dededede"
News On Japan -- Dec 20
Two artists are set to take lead roles in the upcoming anime adaptation.
The masterpiece manga "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction" (commonly known as "Dededede"), by manga artist Inio Asano, has unveiled a special promotional video featuring dual leads: YOASOBI's vocalist Ikura (Lilas Ikuta) and the talented artist and celebrity Ano.
You can check out the trailer now for more details:
