Over 140 arrests in Tokyo's Kabukicho for prostitution

TOKYO, Dec 20 ( News On Japan ) - More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.

In the area around Okubo Park in Kabukicho, solicitation for prostitution has been a significant issue, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has been continuously cracking down on this activity.

This year, the Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 140 women, aged between 17 and 56, near Okubo Park on suspicion of violating anti-prostitution laws. The number of arrests has tripled compared to last year.

Over 40% of those arrested were reportedly seeking to earn money to visit host clubs.

Some of those arrested have been found to return to soliciting clients after being released, in order to pay off their high debts.

The Metropolitan Police Department is enhancing measures, including the installation of security cameras in the area, to tackle the issue.