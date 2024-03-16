New rules to thwart Mount Fuji 'bullet climbing'

TOKYO, Dec 21 ( News On Japan ) - To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.

Governor Nagasaki announced, "We will regulate the number of climbers and the time they can access the fifth station on Mount Fuji."

These regulations come as a response to the growing concerns over bullet climbing, a trend where climbers attempt to ascend to the summit overnight without utilizing mountain huts, which has led to a spike in health-related incidents among climbers this summer.

Starting on Dec 20, the prefecture disclosed its plan to install gates at the Yoshida route's fifth station on the Yamanashi side of the mountain. These gates are intended to limit the number of climbers and will restrict access from 4 PM to 2 AM the following day, with an exception for those who have reservations in the mountain huts.

In a further move to regulate climbing traffic, a toll will be imposed on those passing through these gates. The number of daily climbers will also be restricted to a maximum of 4000.

Yamanashi Prefecture is aiming to formalize these measures into law, with an ordinance expected to be proposed in the prefectural assembly's session in February of next year.