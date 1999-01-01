Latest News

Footage captures truck veering over center line causing deadly crash in Hiroshima tunnel

Hiroshima, Dec 22 (News On Japan) - In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, a truck was seen abruptly crossing the center line and veering into oncoming traffic on a Hiroshima highway. Seconds later, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite lane.

From a different camera angle, it can be seen that the green truck which went the wrong way continued moving forward slowly after the collision, pushing aside the truck it had hit.

There were no apparent issues with the truck before it started driving the wrong way.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in the Uchibata Tunnel along the National Route 2 bypass in Mihara City, Hiroshima.

Footage from a camera installed inside the tunnel by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism shows the moment the oncoming truck passed the camera and then collided with the green truck driving in the wrong direction.

The truck that was hit had its cargo area and driver's cab crushed, with goods spilling out.

A man who was driving behind the truck that went the wrong way described the moments before the accident: "It was driving normally, but I thought it was veering a bit too much to the right, and then it just crossed over the center line. I kept flashing my lights and honking, thinking maybe the driver had fallen asleep..."

The 43-year-old man driving the wrong-way truck was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The police announced that the cause of the driver's death was due to illness. It is suspected that the driver experienced some kind of seizure before the accident.

A witness noted, "After the collision, the truck's horn kept blaring."

The 47-year-old man driving the truck that was hit suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs.

The Beatles created a painting together while on tour in Japan. Now it's up for auction
CNN - Dec 22
The Beatles were in the middle of a tour that had them play five shows in just three days at Japan's famed Nippon Budokan arena — but when they weren’t performing, they were holed up in the presidential suite of the Tokyo Hilton creating a work of art that came to be known as "Images of a Woman."
Elderly residents struggle to survive in Hokkaido blizzard
News On Japan - Dec 21
As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.
Tokyo witnesses unprecedented rise in streptococcal infections, hits alert threshold
News On Japan - Dec 21
Tokyo is currently facing an unprecedented surge in streptocococcal infections, marking the first instance since record-keeping commenced in 1999 that these infections have escalated to an alert level.
New rules to thwart Mount Fuji 'bullet climbing'
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
Daihatsu halts shipments of all vehicles after falsifying safety tests
News On Japan - Dec 21
Daihatsu has announced a complete halt in shipments of all its cars following the discovery of fraudulent safety tests.
Ridesharing to begin next April in areas with taxi shortages
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
First heavy snow of the season expected in western Japan
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
Over 140 arrests in Tokyo's Kabukicho for prostitution
News On Japan - Dec 20
More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.
Science experiment explosion injures 10 students
News On Japan - Dec 20
Ten students were injured in a Saitama Prefecture junior high school when a carbonated drink bottle, known as 'Ramune', exploded during a science experiment.
JAXA aims to build planetary defense system
News On Japan - Dec 20
Japan's space agency is looking to develop satellites capable of crashing into an astroid that is heading towards earth in order to change its trajectory and save the planet.
Sapporo gives up Winter Olympics bid
News On Japan - Dec 20
The city of Sapporo has officially announced the suspension of its bid for hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Japan to strengthen over-the-counter drug sales amid 'overdose' concerns
News On Japan - Dec 19
As troubled youngsters turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as cough syrup to get high, or 'overdose,' Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has broadly approved a plan to restrict sales to customers under 20 years old.
Historic snowfall in Hokkaido, bracing for more storms
News On Japan - Dec 19
As Japan experienced its coldest day this winter on Monday, Rumoi City in Hokkaido recorded its highest snowfall in history during a fierce snowstorm that struck the Sea of Japan side of the archipelago.
Japan to raise postal rates for first time in 30 years
News On Japan - Dec 18
Japan has announced an increase in the postal rate for letters from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, while postcards will be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.
14-year-old boy charged with setting fire to clothes in shopping mall
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 14-year-old boy who was frustrated with his grades at school has been charged in connection with fires last month that burned clothing on three floors of a shopping mall in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.
        