Footage captures truck veering over center line causing deadly crash in Hiroshima tunnel

Hiroshima, Dec 22 ( News On Japan ) - In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, a truck was seen abruptly crossing the center line and veering into oncoming traffic on a Hiroshima highway. Seconds later, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite lane.

From a different camera angle, it can be seen that the green truck which went the wrong way continued moving forward slowly after the collision, pushing aside the truck it had hit.

There were no apparent issues with the truck before it started driving the wrong way.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in the Uchibata Tunnel along the National Route 2 bypass in Mihara City, Hiroshima.

Footage from a camera installed inside the tunnel by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism shows the moment the oncoming truck passed the camera and then collided with the green truck driving in the wrong direction.

The truck that was hit had its cargo area and driver's cab crushed, with goods spilling out.

A man who was driving behind the truck that went the wrong way described the moments before the accident: "It was driving normally, but I thought it was veering a bit too much to the right, and then it just crossed over the center line. I kept flashing my lights and honking, thinking maybe the driver had fallen asleep..."

The 43-year-old man driving the wrong-way truck was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The police announced that the cause of the driver's death was due to illness. It is suspected that the driver experienced some kind of seizure before the accident.

A witness noted, "After the collision, the truck's horn kept blaring."

The 47-year-old man driving the truck that was hit suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs.