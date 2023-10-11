Otter antics at Toba Aquarium go viral
NAGOYA, Dec 22 (News On Japan) - A touching video from Toba Aquarium in Mie Prefecture, featuring an endearing moment between an aquarium keeper and Mei, a resident otter, has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide.
The clip, which beautifully illustrates their mutual affection and care, has rapidly gained traction online, securing over 190,000 likes. The video has not only charmed viewers but also sparked a broader interest in the unique and heartwarming relationships formed between animals and their caregivers.
メイとキラの食後のおやつタイム☺️????— 鳥羽水族館（TOBA AQUARIUM） (@TOBA_AQUARIUM) October 11, 2023
メイは貝殻の靭帯が大好きなようで、小さなカケラを一生懸命ポケットにしまっています????
キラは得意の決めポーズ????#鳥羽水族館 #ラッコ pic.twitter.com/I1JLDUb5sq
