Fugitive sentenced to 20 years for murder during 1971 Shibuya riot

TOKYO, Dec 23 ( News On Japan ) - A historic verdict has been delivered in the 1971 Shibuya riot case, with a member of the radical faction 'Chūkaku-ha' receiving a 20-year prison sentence for his involvement in the brutal murder of a police officer.

Masaki Osaka, now 74, was implicated in a 1971 conspiracy with other students leading to the murder of 21-year-old police officer Tsuneo Nakamura with an iron pipe and tossing a Molotov cocktail directly at the victim.

The Tokyo District Court acknowledged, "Despite the elapse of more than 50 years, it's still conceivable to find the truth if proper legal processes are followed."

In Friday's ruling, the court highlighted Osaka's role in the brutal and unwarranted assault against an unarmed officer, driven by a motive aligned with the extreme goal of eliminating the riot police.

Throughout his trial, Osaka consistently declared his innocence, contending that the entire legal process against him, from the issuance of the wanted notice to the trial, was marred by injustice and irrationality.

After the riot, Osaka evaded capture for 46 years, eventually being apprehended in 2017 at a hideout in Hiroshima.

The crux of the trial revolved around piecing together the facts, involving extensive witness testimony from individuals who had observed the riot, participants, and former law enforcement officers, in a legal battle that spanned over a year.

