Society

Fugitive sentenced to 20 years for murder during 1971 Shibuya riot

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - A historic verdict has been delivered in the 1971 Shibuya riot case, with a member of the radical faction 'Chūkaku-ha' receiving a 20-year prison sentence for his involvement in the brutal murder of a police officer.

Masaki Osaka, now 74, was implicated in a 1971 conspiracy with other students leading to the murder of 21-year-old police officer Tsuneo Nakamura with an iron pipe and tossing a Molotov cocktail directly at the victim.

The Tokyo District Court acknowledged, "Despite the elapse of more than 50 years, it's still conceivable to find the truth if proper legal processes are followed."

In Friday's ruling, the court highlighted Osaka's role in the brutal and unwarranted assault against an unarmed officer, driven by a motive aligned with the extreme goal of eliminating the riot police.

Throughout his trial, Osaka consistently declared his innocence, contending that the entire legal process against him, from the issuance of the wanted notice to the trial, was marred by injustice and irrationality.

After the riot, Osaka evaded capture for 46 years, eventually being apprehended in 2017 at a hideout in Hiroshima.

The crux of the trial revolved around piecing together the facts, involving extensive witness testimony from individuals who had observed the riot, participants, and former law enforcement officers, in a legal battle that spanned over a year.

Wikipedia: Chūkaku-ha (Revolutionary Communist League, National Committee)

Fugitive sentenced to 20 years for murder during 1971 Shibuya riot
News On Japan - Dec 23
A historic verdict has been delivered in the 1971 Shibuya riot case, with a member of the radical faction 'Chūkaku-ha' receiving a 20-year prison sentence for his involvement in the brutal murder of a police officer.
Otter antics at Toba Aquarium go viral
News On Japan - Dec 22
A touching video from Toba Aquarium in Mie Prefecture, featuring an endearing moment between an aquarium keeper and Mei, a resident otter, has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide.
Dramatic 'hit-and-run' in Yokohama captured on dashcam
News On Japan - Dec 22
In alarming dashcam footage from Yokohama, a white passenger car was caught in an accident, swiftly changing lanes and colliding with a truck near a bustling commercial district.
Footage captures truck veering over center line causing deadly crash in Hiroshima tunnel
News On Japan - Dec 22
In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, a truck was seen abruptly crossing the center line and veering into oncoming traffic on a Hiroshima highway. Seconds later, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite lane.
Elderly residents struggle to survive in Hokkaido blizzard
News On Japan - Dec 21
As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.
Tokyo veteran busted after 30 years of pickpocketing
News On Japan - Dec 21
A 72-year-old woman has been apprehended in Tokyo's bustling Ikebukuro district for a pickpocketing spree believed to have lasted close to thirty years.
Art class teacher found guilty of filming female students in toilet
News On Japan - Dec 21
A 38-year-old man charged with filming female students in a restroom received a guilty verdict and sentenced to 1 and a half years prison suspended for 3 years from the Osaka District Court.
Over 140 arrests in Tokyo's Kabukicho for prostitution
News On Japan - Dec 20
More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.
Doctor gets 2.5 years for assisted suicide of ALS patient
News On Japan - Dec 20
A doctor has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for the assisted suicide of a patient suffering from the incurable disease ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).
Japan to strengthen over-the-counter drug sales amid 'overdose' concerns
News On Japan - Dec 19
As troubled youngsters turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as cough syrup to get high, or 'overdose,' Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has broadly approved a plan to restrict sales to customers under 20 years old.
Ghost YouTubers busted for extorting haunted hotel 'guests'
News On Japan - Dec 19
In an abandoned hotel in Kasagi Town, Kyoto Prefecture, a man and woman known as 'ghost-themed YouTubers' were arrested for allegedly extorting money from young people who came for a courage test.
Tokyo police crack down on host clubs in Kabukicho
News On Japan - Dec 19
To tackle the issue of excessive billing by host clubs in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department conducted a large-scale raid last Friday evening of 202 clubs and cafes.
Japan to propose calligraphy be added to UN's Intangible Cultural Heritage list
NHK - Dec 19
Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency is set to propose to UNESCO that "Shodo," or Japanese calligraphy, be added to the organization's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
14-year-old boy charged with setting fire to clothes in shopping mall
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 14-year-old boy who was frustrated with his grades at school has been charged in connection with fires last month that burned clothing on three floors of a shopping mall in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Unemployed youth arrested for violent mugging of school principal
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a primary school principal and stealing his cash in an Osaka park last Friday night.
Tokyo police conduct mass youth operation in Kabukicho
News On Japan - Dec 18
Ahead of the winter break, when the number of 'Toyoko kids' is expected to grow around Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district, police have been conducting a mass operation to prevent these street urchins being coerced into crimes such as prostitution.
        