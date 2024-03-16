Strike at Jetstar Japan enters second day over unpaid wages

TOKYO, Dec 23 ( News On Japan ) - Jetstar Japan's labor union continues to strike for a second day over unpaid wages, with the company confirming that the protest involves eight of their key personnel, including 4 pilots.

The Jetstar Crew Association initiated industrial action on Friday, encompassing both domestic and international flights originating from Japan.

Union officials have declared that the strike is set to last until January 7. Approximately 65 union members are actively participating in this movement, steadfast in their demand for the settlement of outstanding wages.

Four captains, one co-pilot, and three cabin attendants have continued to strike into Saturday, threatening to impact 17 domestic routes.

Despite these developments, Jetstar Japan assures that their operations remain unaffected. The company has managed to mitigate the strike's impact by deploying alternative personnel to cover the essential roles.