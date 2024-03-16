Strike at Jetstar Japan enters second day over unpaid wages

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) -
Jetstar Japan's labor union continues to strike for a second day over unpaid wages, with the company confirming that the protest involves eight of their key personnel, including 4 pilots.
The Jetstar Crew Association initiated industrial action on Friday, encompassing both domestic and international flights originating from Japan.
Union officials have declared that the strike is set to last until January 7. Approximately 65 union members are actively participating in this movement, steadfast in their demand for the settlement of outstanding wages.
Four captains, one co-pilot, and three cabin attendants have continued to strike into Saturday, threatening to impact 17 domestic routes.
Despite these developments, Jetstar Japan assures that their operations remain unaffected. The company has managed to mitigate the strike's impact by deploying alternative personnel to cover the essential roles.
News On Japan - Dec 23
NHK - Dec 22
Japanese weather officials say snowfall is intensifying in areas on the Japan Sea side, with 24-hour accumulation reaching up to 70 centimeters in some places.
News On Japan - Dec 22
The eagerly anticipated Disney-themed Shinkansen, 'Magical Dream Shinkansen', has officially started operations between Sendai and Tokyo.
News On Japan - Dec 22
As the festive season of Christmas draws near, Japan has become a beacon for international tourists, drawn by the spectacular city illuminations, including the "Blue Cave" in Shibuya with over 700,000 bulbs illuminate the tree-lined streets.
vietnamplus.vn - Dec 22
The number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 reached a new record of nearly 537,00, surpassing the previous record of over 495,000 visitors achieved in 2019.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
JR West Japan has unveiled an initiative to revolutionize train ticketing by introducing QR code-based tickets, signaling a significant shift away from the traditional use of paper tickets.
NHK - Dec 21
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has topped 20 million for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
News On Japan - Dec 19
With less than 2 weeks before New Year, the making of Kadomatsu, which are usually placed in pairs in front of homes and buildings to welcome ancestral spirits, is in full swing.
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 18
Today we are going to be riding the luxury sleeper train, the Cassiopeia, and enjoy the Northern Japanese Culture and Food! (Seafood and famous wagyu!) We visit Morioka Prefecture, home to many famous temples, shrines, and food!
Samuel and Audrey - Dec 18
Our time in Hokkaido has come to an end and today we are boarding an overnight Japanese ferry to travel from Otaru to Niigata. This is a 16-hour ferry crossing aboard the Shin Nihonkai ferry.
Tokyo Kenchan - Dec 18
March 16, 2024 Hokuriku Shinkansen extends to Tsuruga. In this video, I'd like to go over what will change in March 2024 for Japanese trains focusing on the topics that might affect your travel.
News On Japan - Dec 16
A landslide in Hakuba, a popular ski village in the central alps of Japan, led to evacuation orders for 23 households following 24 hours of heavy rain.
News On Japan - Dec 16
The 'Yassai Hossai' fire festival, dating back to prehistoric times, reached its zenith on Thursday with a stunning fire-walking ritual, exciting hordes of onlookers.