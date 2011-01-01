KYOTO, Dec 30 ( News On Japan ) - A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.

To apply for "Park and Ride" campaign, conducted in November, it was necessary to attach an image of a parking receipt from a designated parking lot. However, there were numerous fraudulent applications, including those attaching manga images instead of actual receipts.

In just one month, there were nearly 1,300 fraudulent applications, with only 15 legitimate entries.

The city has not been able to identify the individuals who made these fraudulent applications and has not been able to recover the issued gift coupons and are considering filing a police report.