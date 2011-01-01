KYOTO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) -
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
To apply for "Park and Ride" campaign, conducted in November, it was necessary to attach an image of a parking receipt from a designated parking lot. However, there were numerous fraudulent applications, including those attaching manga images instead of actual receipts.
In just one month, there were nearly 1,300 fraudulent applications, with only 15 legitimate entries.
The city has not been able to identify the individuals who made these fraudulent applications and has not been able to recover the issued gift coupons and are considering filing a police report.
News On Japan - Dec 30
News On Japan - Dec 30
As Japan's year-end travel hits full swing, ongoing strikes by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights, affecting over 2,600 people.
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
News On Japan - Dec 28
Human bones have been discovered in a car buried under the landslide that engulfed a road in Nara Prefecture on Dec 23, possibly the remains of a man who has been missing since that day.
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
NHK - Dec 28
A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Rescue teams at the site of a major landslide in Nara Prefecture that swept away a national highway Saturday night have discovered a vehicle buried under the rubble that is suspected to belong to a missing man in his 70s.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan faces a severe shortage of teachers, with more than 3,000 positions in schools remaining vacant, according to a recent survey conducted by the All Japan Federation of Teachers' and Staff Unions.