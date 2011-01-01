Man re-arrested over death of abducted schoolgirl

A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
The company executive was re-arrested on Thursday on suspicion of abducting a 16-year-old first-year high school girl in his car in November and keeping her in his house despite her precarious health situation.
The girl was found to have twice the lethal dose of a cough medicine ingredient in her system, suggesting she had voluntarily taken an overdose.
The police had initially arrested the man for abducting the girl in a small truck in Chuo Ward, Osaka City, and taking her to his home in Ibaraki City. Further investigations revealed that he was aware of the girl's inability to walk due to the drug's effects, and should have recognized the need to take her to a hospital.
Initially, the suspect admitted to the police that the girl had come to his house several times after meeting her through a dating site about four months prior, and was aware of her overdose. However, he is currently remaining silent.
News On Japan - Dec 30
News On Japan - Dec 30
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
News On Japan - Dec 30
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
News On Japan - Dec 28
Human bones have been discovered in a car buried under the landslide that engulfed a road in Nara Prefecture on Dec 23, possibly the remains of a man who has been missing since that day.
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
NHK - Dec 28
A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Rescue teams at the site of a major landslide in Nara Prefecture that swept away a national highway Saturday night have discovered a vehicle buried under the rubble that is suspected to belong to a missing man in his 70s.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.