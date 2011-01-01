Man re-arrested over death of abducted schoolgirl

A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.

The company executive was re-arrested on Thursday on suspicion of abducting a 16-year-old first-year high school girl in his car in November and keeping her in his house despite her precarious health situation.

The girl was found to have twice the lethal dose of a cough medicine ingredient in her system, suggesting she had voluntarily taken an overdose.

The police had initially arrested the man for abducting the girl in a small truck in Chuo Ward, Osaka City, and taking her to his home in Ibaraki City. Further investigations revealed that he was aware of the girl's inability to walk due to the drug's effects, and should have recognized the need to take her to a hospital.

Initially, the suspect admitted to the police that the girl had come to his house several times after meeting her through a dating site about four months prior, and was aware of her overdose. However, he is currently remaining silent.

