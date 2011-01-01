Average price of 'osechi' rises over 1100 yen

Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.

According to a private survey company, Teikoku Databank, the average price of osechi sold by 110 companies including supermarkets and department stores was 26,619 yen, an increase of 1158 yen or 4.5% from the previous year.

The prices of raw materials like "kazunoko" and imported lobster have remained high, while roast beef, a staple of Western-style osechi, and imported salmon have continued to rise.

Some prices have remained mostly unchanged, including seafood such as scallops and salmon roe.