Purification ritual held in Takayama's icy waters
OSAKA, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - In a traditional display of spiritual cleansing and prayer for the coming year, the annual 'Misogi Ritual' was held on Saturday in Takayama City, where twenty-three brave souls immersed themselves in the frigid waters of the Arajo River.
The ritual takes place every year on December 30 at Adayuta Shrine.
With water temperatures plunging to a mere 6°C, participants chanted "Purify and cleanse us," symbolically washing away the sins and impurities of the past year and welcoming the new one.
岐阜県高山市で冷たい川に入って新年の無病息災を祈願する「みそぎ神事」が行われました。
News On Japan - Dec 31
