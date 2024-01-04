Virtual Star Meets Iconic Noodles: Win an Exclusive Music CD
Dengeki -- Jan 04
Cover Corporation announces a collaboration with their female VTuber "Laplus Darkness" from the group "Hololive."
Starting from January 4th participants will be able to win a special CD featuring the collaboration song by "Laplus Darkness." Prizes will also include an orginal size tapestry with limited edition illustrations.
日清焼そばU.F.O.とのコラボ企画だ！！— ラプラス・ダークネス???????? (@LaplusDarknesss) January 4, 2024
吾輩のために、超〜濃厚な #UFOダークアレンジ を投稿してくれ！！
美味なアレンジを期待しているぞ
吾輩食べる専門だから「たっぷりマヨネーズ」とか
材料1つでできる簡単なもので頼む✋
諸君もU.F.O.用意しといてくれ????#PR pic.twitter.com/CvvMPn1KT8
