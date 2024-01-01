"My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered" Anime Premieres Today, January 4th

The special pre-broadcast program "The Instant Death Cheat is So Overpowered, Episode 1 Pre-Broadcast Special!" will air on ABEMA's Anime Channel starting at 23:00 on January 4. The program features voice actors Miyu Tomita (Tomochika Dannoura), Tomoko Kaneda (Mokomoko Dannoura), and Tetsuya Yanagihara (Ameri Zarigani), who will introduce the "strongest points" of the protagonist Yogiri Takatou and other highlights to enjoy the story more.