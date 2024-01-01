Woman arrested for attempted murder on Tokyo train, confesses intent to kill

TOKYO, Jan 04 (News On Japan) -
A woman in her 20s has been arrested for attempted murder following a knife attack on a train in Tokyo, leaving four men injured.
Police responded to reports of a woman brandishing a knife on the Yamanote Line platform at JR Akihabara Station just before 11:00 PM, finding four passengers with knife wounds. Three of the victims sustained serious injuries to the upper body and back.
The woman has admitted to slashing the four male passengers, confessed her intent to murder her victims. Police confiscated a 15 cm kitchen knife and later discovered another knife in her bag.
The victims include a man in his 40s with a stab wound to the left chest, a man in his 60s stabbed in the back, and a man in his 30s wounded in the right arm. All three suffered serious injuries, while a fourth man in his 30s sustained minor injuries. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
The assault led to the suspension of the Yamanote Line's outer loop.
The suspect, believed to have been in the same train carriage as the victims, has largely acknowledged the charges against her. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department are continuing to probe her motives.
A collision and subsequent fire involving a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda Airport revealed the intense circumstances inside the JAL plane.
A 74-year-old woman desperately trying to escape a fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Kawasaki City on Thursday morning has fallen to her death from the 11th floor.
More than two days since the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in western Japan, a survivor has been rescued from a collapsed building.
A fire which broken out in one of Kitakyushu's oldest shopping districts on Wednesday has ravaged the historic Uomachi Gintengai shopping arcade.
In the terrifying moments following the harrowing crash between a Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard plane on the runway at Haneda Airport, footage from passengers aboard shows a smoked-filled cabin with intense flames outside the window.
In the wake of the catastrophic earthquake that struck central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, more than 110,500 households across three prefectures face continued water outages, with the death toll rising to at least 65.
Moments before the deadly collision at Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening, the pilot of Japan Airlines Flight 516 received landing clearance from air traffic control, while reports suggest that the Japan Coast Guard aircraft was told to hold short of the runway.
Five members of the Japan Coast Guard have been confirmed dead following a collision with a Japan Airlines passenger aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Following the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, ongoing disruptions to essential services are continuing, with approximately 34,500 households in Ishikawa Prefecture still experiencing power outages into Wednesday morning.
A day after the earthquake that hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, the extent of the damage, including large-scale fires and tsunami impacts, is gradually becoming clear in the affected areas.
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
Large-scale fires burned out of control in Wajima City in the northern half of Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the first night after the quake.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.