Woman arrested for attempted murder on Tokyo train, confesses intent to kill

TOKYO, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - A woman in her 20s has been arrested for attempted murder following a knife attack on a train in Tokyo, leaving four men injured.

Police responded to reports of a woman brandishing a knife on the Yamanote Line platform at JR Akihabara Station just before 11:00 PM, finding four passengers with knife wounds. Three of the victims sustained serious injuries to the upper body and back.

The woman has admitted to slashing the four male passengers, confessed her intent to murder her victims. Police confiscated a 15 cm kitchen knife and later discovered another knife in her bag.

The victims include a man in his 40s with a stab wound to the left chest, a man in his 60s stabbed in the back, and a man in his 30s wounded in the right arm. All three suffered serious injuries, while a fourth man in his 30s sustained minor injuries. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The assault led to the suspension of the Yamanote Line's outer loop.

The suspect, believed to have been in the same train carriage as the victims, has largely acknowledged the charges against her. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department are continuing to probe her motives.