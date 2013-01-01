Wild tiger pufferfish tops 16,000 yen at Shimonoseki's first auction

YAMAGUCHI, Jan 05 ( News On Japan ) - The first auction of the year at the Minamikaze Tomari Market in Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, known as the heartland of pufferfish, was held early Thursday.

At the Minamikaze Tomari Market, 4.9 tons of natural tiger pufferfish and 10 tons of farmed pufferfish were brought in for auction.

Buyers participated in a unique "bag auction" where they negotiate prices by squeezing fingers inside a bag to secure their desired pufferfish.

Following the recent cold wave that lowered water temperatures, there has been a bountiful catch. As a result, the highest price for natural tiger pufferfish this year rose by 1,000 yen from last year, reaching 16,000 yen.