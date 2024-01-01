Osaka Castle Defends Doubling Prices

OSAKA, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - The entrance fee for Osaka Castle is set to double, making it the most expensive castle entry fee in Japan.

Currently, the admission fee for the castle's keep is ¥600 for high school students and above. However, starting next spring, the fee for adults, excluding high school and university students, will be raised to ¥1,200.

The price increase is associated with the exhibition of the stone walls of the original Osaka Castle built by Toyotomi Hideyoshi. This will make the fee to enter the keep the highest in Japan.

Tourists and locals have mixed reactions to the price hike. One tourist commented, "It's probably necessary to maintain the castle," while an Osaka resident remarked, "It's quite expensive. It would cost a lot for a family. People visiting for the first time would want to see it, though."

Along with the price increase, there are plans to extend the viewing hours until 6:00 PM.

Source: ANN