Business | Feb 20

Japan Goes Head-to-Head with China in SE Asia Cosmetics

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - In Japan's cosmetics industry, amid intensifying competition in China, which is the largest export market, there is a growing trend to enhance production and sales in Southeast Asia, where the population is increasing.

Among these companies, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has been expanding sales by developing skincare products tailored to the high temperatures in eight Southeast Asian countries.

With the acquisition of a Vietnamese company two years ago as a new production base, the annual production volume for Southeast Asia has increased by about 30%. The company plans to strengthen sales even in regions where the culture of makeup is not yet well-established.

Additionally, an emerging manufacturer in Gunma Prefecture, with investment from a major trading company, plans to open its first overseas store in Southeast Asia as early as this summer. The strategy is to start by selling high-priced products in relatively high-income areas of Southeast Asia, such as Thailand and Singapore, hoping to leverage the trust in the quality of Japanese brands. Masakazu Motoda, president of OSAJI, said, "Southeast Asia is a market where cosmetics will be increasingly needed as the economy grows, and the quality of Japanese products will be welcomed."

According to the Japan Cosmetic Industry Association, Japan's cosmetics exports have been the highest to China for six consecutive years up to two years ago. However, competition with local companies that offer high-design products is becoming fiercer each year in China. Therefore, how Japanese companies can enhance their competitiveness in Southeast Asia for further growth is drawing attention.

Source: NHK

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Royal Splendor in Osaka for 2.5 Billion Yen

An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.

Tomato Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through Food Industry

Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.

"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

Japan McDonald's to Start Charging for Bags

Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.

Japan Establishes Drinking Guidelines

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has created the first "Drinking Guidelines" indicating the amount of alcohol in drinks that can increase health risks.

FOLLOW US
         