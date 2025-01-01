New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

Tractors stir up dust as preparations begin for this year's rice planting. At Okada Farm, the harvest is expected to reach 140 tons. Normally, planting preparations would start in mid-March, but this year, they have been moved up by a month.

Okada Farm's head, Nobuyuki Okada, explains: 'We've already secured buyers for all our rice.'

Though the new crop is yet to be seen, it has already been sold out through pre-orders. Demand remains high, yet increasing production is not a simple task.

'Expanding production requires additional machinery and preparation. We can't just increase output overnight,' Okada says.

As concerns grow among farmers, an industry discussion was held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The key topic: how much rice can be produced this year?

A wholesaler voiced the need for expanded production to ensure sufficient supply, while a farmer countered that maintaining current levels is already a challenge.

The government maintains that rice shortages are due to distribution issues rather than production shortfalls. However, farmers report growing pressure to increase supply.

'We’re often asked to produce more. We're considering converting former buckwheat fields back into rice paddies,' Okada explains.

Some farmers have already shifted away from producing rice for sake brewing to increase food rice output, but further expansion remains difficult.

Meanwhile, nationwide rice prices continue to rise. According to ministry data, from February 10th to 16th, the average price for 5 kilograms of rice in supermarkets increased by 62 yen from the previous week to 3,892 yen. This marks seven consecutive weeks of price hikes, with prices nearly doubling compared to the same period last year.

A wholesaler noted that last year's new rice sales season began a month early due to low inventories, and a similar trend could unfold this year.

With no clear end to rising rice prices, questions remain over whether government stockpiles will help stabilize the market. The outlook for this year remains uncertain.

Source: TBS