News On Japan
Business

New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

Tractors stir up dust as preparations begin for this year's rice planting. At Okada Farm, the harvest is expected to reach 140 tons. Normally, planting preparations would start in mid-March, but this year, they have been moved up by a month.

Okada Farm's head, Nobuyuki Okada, explains: 'We've already secured buyers for all our rice.'

Though the new crop is yet to be seen, it has already been sold out through pre-orders. Demand remains high, yet increasing production is not a simple task.

'Expanding production requires additional machinery and preparation. We can't just increase output overnight,' Okada says.

As concerns grow among farmers, an industry discussion was held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The key topic: how much rice can be produced this year?

A wholesaler voiced the need for expanded production to ensure sufficient supply, while a farmer countered that maintaining current levels is already a challenge.

The government maintains that rice shortages are due to distribution issues rather than production shortfalls. However, farmers report growing pressure to increase supply.

'We’re often asked to produce more. We're considering converting former buckwheat fields back into rice paddies,' Okada explains.

Some farmers have already shifted away from producing rice for sake brewing to increase food rice output, but further expansion remains difficult.

Meanwhile, nationwide rice prices continue to rise. According to ministry data, from February 10th to 16th, the average price for 5 kilograms of rice in supermarkets increased by 62 yen from the previous week to 3,892 yen. This marks seven consecutive weeks of price hikes, with prices nearly doubling compared to the same period last year.

A wholesaler noted that last year's new rice sales season began a month early due to low inventories, and a similar trend could unfold this year.

With no clear end to rising rice prices, questions remain over whether government stockpiles will help stabilize the market. The outlook for this year remains uncertain.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.

Chinese Students Flock to Japan for University Entrance Exams

A growing number of young people from China are traveling to Japan to take university entrance exams, drawn by the lower costs, perceived ease of admission, and better safety compared to their home country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s Powder Boosts Economy

As March approaches, while some regions in Japan struggle with heavy snowfall, foreign tourists continue to arrive in search of the country’s renowned winter sports experience.

Why 7-Eleven Became a Target: The Canadian Convenience Store Buyout

In 2024, Japanese companies engaged in a record 4,700 mergers and acquisitions (M&A), marking a new high. Kyodo News economic editor Satoshi Matsuo explains the factors behind this surge. M&A has become a key strategy for Japanese businesses facing a wave of retirements and business closures. While some acquisitions aim to expand overseas, others focus on ensuring business continuity in Japan’s rapidly aging economy.

Buffett hopes to increase investment in Japan trading houses

US prominent investor Warren Buffett has written that he is looking to increase his company's holdings in Japan's five largest trading houses in his annual letter to shareholders. (NHK)

CEO Chosen by Lottery Rescues Company From Bankruptcy

Vision Megane, widely known for its catchy commercial jingles, faced a major crisis in 2013 when it applied for civil rehabilitation, effectively declaring bankruptcy. Surprisingly, the man who led the company’s revival was none other than a CEO chosen through an amidakuji (lottery-style drawing).

Nara’s Leading Sock Maker Supplies 10,000 Pairs for Expo

Socks from a leading manufacturer in Nara Prefecture, Japan’s top producer, have been chosen for the official uniforms of staff at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. On February 21st, 10,000 pairs were shipped to Osaka.

Japan's Consumer Prices Rise 3.2% in January

Japan's nationwide Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% in January compared to the previous year, marking the highest increase in a year and seven months, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Japan's Rice Prices Surge with No Signs of Slowing

The wholesale price of rice in Japan continues to climb, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries announcing on February 19th that the average price for rice traded in January under the 2024 harvest reached 25,927 yen per 60 kilograms of brown rice.

SBI Shinsei Bank to Double Savings Interest for Seniors

SBI Shinsei Bank will double the interest rate on savings accounts for individuals aged 60 and older starting in April.