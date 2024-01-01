Business | Feb 22

Japan's First Egg Freezing Insurance for Women Under 39

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a major non-life insurance company, will offer the industry's first insurance for frozen eggs starting in April.

This insurance is an exclusive product for users of "LIFEBANK," which handles egg freezing, and targets eggs frozen by women under 39 years of age at the time of egg collection.

Although up to 20 eggs can be collected at one time, if the eggs become unusable upon thawing, the insurance will compensate up to 25,000 yen per egg for the cost of egg collection and freezing.

LIFEBANK will cover the insurance premium, providing it free of charge to users.

As the cost of egg freezing is high, ranging from 300,000 to 500,000 yen, the insurance aims to support women who wish to have children.

There is a growing movement to promote the use of egg freezing, including subsidies of up to 300,000 yen by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Source: ANN

